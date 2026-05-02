La Liga: Barcelona one step from title, Atletico face Valencia test

The Spanish La Liga enters Matchday 34 with the title race approaching a decisive moment at the top of the table.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Barcelona lead the standings with 85 points, holding an 11-point advantage over Real Madrid. Villarreal sit third with 65 points, while Atletico Madrid are fourth on 60. Real Betis remain fifth with 50 points.

Osasuna – Barcelona

The spotlight will be on Osasuna’s clash with Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s side could mathematically secure the title this round. To do so, the Catalans must win in Pamplona and hope Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol. A defeat for Madrid would extend the gap to 14 points with four games remaining, while even a draw would leave a 13-point difference, eliminating Real’s chances of catching the leaders.

However, the trip to Osasuna is far from a formality. The Pamplona side are ninth with 42 points and capable of causing serious problems. Barcelona won the reverse fixture 2-0, but Osasuna are traditionally aggressive and intense at home. Barcelona will be without Lamine Yamal and Andreas Christensen, while Jules Kounde is suspended. The fitness of Marc Bernal and Raphinha has been closely monitored, though Flick confirmed Raphinha is expected to travel, with Bernal also in contention for minutes.

Valencia – Atletico Madrid

Another key fixture sees Valencia host Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side sit fourth and hold a 10-point lead over Real Betis, but cannot afford complacency as the race for Champions League places remains mathematically open. An additional factor is their Champions League semi-final tie against Arsenal. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Atletico must carefully manage their squad ahead of the return match in London.

Injuries further complicate matters for Atletico. Simeone confirmed that Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth, Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios and Jose Maria Gimenez will miss the match. In the reverse fixture, Atletico beat Valencia 2-1, with Antoine Griezmann scoring the winner. Valencia are 12th with 39 points but will look to exploit any rotation from their opponents at home.

La Liga Matchday 34 schedule

1 May

Girona – Mallorca – 0:1

2 May

Villarreal – Levante

Valencia – Atletico Madrid

Alaves – Athletic

Osasuna – Barcelona

3 May

Celta – Elche

Getafe – Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis – Real Oviedo

Espanyol – Real Madrid

4 May

Sevilla – Real Sociedad

Standings

1. Barcelona – 85

2. Real Madrid – 74

3. Villarreal – 65

4. Atletico Madrid – 60

5. Real Betis – 50

6. Getafe – 44

7. Celta – 44

8. Real Sociedad – 43

9. Osasuna – 42

10. Athletic – 41

11. Rayo Vallecano – 39

12. Valencia – 39

13. Espanyol – 39

14. Elche – 38

15. Mallorca – 38

16. Girona – 38

17. Alaves – 36

18. Sevilla – 34

19. Levante – 33

20. Real Oviedo – 28