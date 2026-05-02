2 May 2026
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Premier League: Arsenal under pressure, Manchester United and Liverpool battle for top-three spot

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2 May 2026 13:10
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Premier League: Arsenal under pressure, Manchester United and Liverpool battle for top-three spot

The 35th round of the Premier League is underway and could have a major impact on both the title race and the fight for European places.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Arsenal remain top of the table with 73 points.

However, Manchester City are just three points behind and have a game in hand. As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side cannot feel comfortable yet, as any slip-up could reopen the title race. Further down the table, the battle remains tight: Manchester United sit third, while Liverpool and Aston Villa are level on 58 points as they compete for a place in the Champions League.

Arsenal – Fulham

The London derby will test Arsenal’s ability to quickly refocus. Arteta’s side drew their Champions League semi-final first leg during the week and must now return to domestic duties, where any dropped points could prove costly.

In the reverse fixture, Arsenal edged Fulham 1-0 away from home thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard. The Gunners face some selection concerns, with Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber doubts, Mikel Merino close to missing out, while Bukayo Saka could return to the starting line-up.

Fulham sit mid-table but still retain hopes of pushing for European qualification. Marco Silva’s side recently beat Aston Villa 1-0, although inconsistency in attack remains an issue.

Manchester United – Liverpool

The standout fixture of the round will take place at Old Trafford. Manchester United are third and could extend their lead over Liverpool to six points with a win, strengthening their grip on a Champions League place.

In the first meeting this season, United won 2-1 at Anfield, with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire, while Cody Gakpo scored for Liverpool. The hosts head into the clash in good spirits after a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Liverpool face a more complicated situation. The team sit fourth and are dealing with injury concerns, particularly among key attacking players, making the trip to Manchester even more challenging.

Everton – Manchester City

Manchester City will play later than their rivals and will already know how much pressure has been applied by Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side are second with 70 points and remain firmly in the title race.

In the reverse fixture, City beat Everton 2-0 at home thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. They arrive after a strong FA Cup run and continue to compete on multiple fronts.

Everton are enjoying a more stable season compared to recent years and sit comfortably in mid-table. The match against City will be a serious test of their ambitions heading into the final stretch.

Premier League Matchday 35 schedule

1 May

Leeds United – Burnley

2 May

Brentford – West Ham
Newcastle United – Brighton
Wolverhampton – Sunderland
Arsenal – Fulham

3 May

Bournemouth – Crystal Palace
Manchester United – Liverpool
Aston Villa – Tottenham

4 May

Chelsea – Nottingham Forest
Everton – Manchester City

Premier League table

1. Arsenal – 73
2. Manchester City – 70
3. Manchester United – 61
4. Liverpool – 58
5. Aston Villa – 58
6. Brighton – 50
7. Bournemouth – 49
8. Chelsea – 48
9. Brentford – 48
10. Fulham – 48
11. Everton – 47
12. Sunderland – 46
13. Crystal Palace – 43
14. Newcastle United – 42
15. Leeds United – 40
16. Nottingham Forest – 39
17. West Ham – 36
18. Tottenham – 34
19. Burnley – 20
20. Wolverhampton – 17

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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