2 May 2026
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Chelsea forward Marc Guiu open to Spain return amid uncertain role at Stamford Bridge

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2 May 2026 09:40
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Chelsea forward Marc Guiu open to Spain return amid uncertain role at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea forward Marc Guiu could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window after struggling to secure a consistent role in the first team, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 20-year-old is seriously considering a return to Spain, with a preference for continuing his development in La Liga rather than remaining in England.

Chelsea are understood to favour a domestic loan move within the Premier League, believing it would aid the player’s adaptation to English football. However, Guiu’s camp is reportedly pushing for opportunities back in Spain, where the forward initially rose through the ranks before his move to London.

Guiu has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Despite flashes of promise, he has found opportunities limited in a competitive Chelsea squad that continues to prioritise experienced attacking options. His current market value is estimated at around €12 million.

Idman.Biz
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