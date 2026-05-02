Salah targets Brentford return as Liverpool prepare for final-day clash

Mohamed Salah is confident he will be fit in time for Liverpool’s Premier League finale against Brentford later this month.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 33-year-old winger is recovering from a thigh injury but expects to be ready for the match, scheduled for 24 May at Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah expressed optimism about his condition, stating that he plans to be available even before kick-off. His potential return would provide a significant boost for Liverpool as they close out their campaign in the Premier League.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the club’s most influential players. Across all competitions, he has made 440 appearances, scoring 257 goals and registering 122 assists. With his contract running until the summer of 2027, the forward remains central to Liverpool’s long-term plans as they continue to compete at the top level of English and European football.