2 May 2026
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Leyla Aliyeva leads Friendship Cup initiative for children’s homes in Azerbaijan

Football
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2 May 2026 11:43
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Leyla Aliyeva leads Friendship Cup initiative for children’s homes in Azerbaijan

A new edition of the “Friendship Cup” mini-football tournament has been held in Azerbaijan, organised on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union.

According to İdman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, the main goal of the tournament is to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical activity among children growing up in social service institutions, while also supporting their integration into society and encouraging new friendships.

The competition was organised by Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan and featured teams representing children’s homes from Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sheki, operating under the Social Services Agency. Participants competed under team names such as “Zafar”, “Shahinlar”, “Birlik”, “Kapaz”, “Khan” and “Gala”, with a strong spirit of fair play and camaraderie observed throughout the matches.

Aliyeva attended the event in person, watching the games, supporting the young players and interacting with them in an informal setting. She wished the participants success and highlighted the importance of continuing such initiatives on a regular basis.

At the end of the tournament, the winning team was awarded a trophy, medals and diplomas, while second- and third-placed teams also received medals and certificates. Organisers and educators noted that projects of this kind have a positive impact on children’s confidence and social development.

The “Friendship Cup”, launched last year, is now becoming an annual event, reflecting ongoing efforts in Azerbaijan to combine sport with social inclusion and youth development.

Idman.Biz
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