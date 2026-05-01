Football festival for girls held in Fuzuli under FIFA programme

A football festival for girls aged 8 to 10 has been held in Fuzuli as part of the FIFA Women’s Development Programme.

According to İdman.Biz, the event was organised by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan with the support of FIFA. It took place at Secondary School No.1 named after Mirza Ulugbek and brought together 62 young participants.

Fuzuli, which was liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020, has become one of the key regions for the revival of sport and youth activities in Azerbaijan. Events such as this festival are seen as part of broader efforts to rebuild community life and encourage participation in sport.

During the programme, the girls took part in basic football training sessions, relay games and various fun activities. A special photo zone with members of the national team was also set up, while coaches introduced participants to the fundamentals of handling the ball.

The event was attended by AFFA representatives, coaching staff and players from the Azerbaijan women’s national team. Midina Juruqova was named the festival’s young ambassador.

Participants were provided with sportswear, footballs and jackets by AFFA, ensuring they could fully engage in the activities.

Organisers plan to continue holding similar festivals in the future, with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle, increasing interest in football among girls and preparing them for potential pathways into leagues and national teams.