Lewandowski close to Juventus move as contract talks with Barcelona stall

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly edging closer to a move to Juventus as uncertainty grows over his future at Barcelona, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Tuttosport, the Serie A side have already held talks with the striker’s representatives and reached an agreement on the terms of a one-year contract. The 37-year-old is expected to earn around €6 million per season, with additional bonuses included in the deal.

Lewandowski remains under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2026, but negotiations over an extension have stalled. The Catalan club reportedly offered a new deal with a significant salary reduction, a proposal that has not been accepted by the Polish forward.

A move to Juventus would mark another high-profile chapter in Lewandowski’s career, which has already seen him establish himself as one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers. The Italian giants, meanwhile, are looking to add experience and firepower to their attack as they aim to strengthen their position both domestically and in European competition.