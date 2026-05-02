Serie A: Inter close to title, Como and Roma chasing Juventus

Matchday 35 of the Italian Serie A is underway and could prove decisive across several areas of the table.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Inter lead the standings with 79 points, ten ahead of Napoli.

The Milan side could secure their 21st league title as early as this round if they beat Parma, and depending on other results, they might even be crowned champions before taking to the pitch. Below them, the battle for Champions League places continues: Napoli, Milan, and Juventus occupy second to fourth, but the Turin club are under pressure from both Como and Roma, who each have 61 points, just three behind Juventus.

Como – Napoli

The standout match of the round will see Como host Napoli. Cesc Fabregas’ side have been one of the revelations of the season and currently sit fifth with 61 points after 34 matches. A victory over the second-placed team would significantly boost their Champions League ambitions. In the previous round, Como won 2-0 away to Genoa, and Nico Paz is expected to feature despite a head injury scare in that match.

Napoli are second with 69 points and, following a 4-0 win over Cremonese, must maintain momentum to prevent Inter from sealing the title early. The sides drew 0-0 in their first league meeting this season, while their Coppa Italia clash ended 1-1, meaning Napoli will also be seeking a response against an opponent that has already troubled them.

Juventus – Verona

Another crucial fixture is Juventus against Verona. The Turin side are fourth with 64 points and cannot afford to drop points, with Como and Roma just three points behind. Under Luciano Spalletti, Juventus have approached the final stretch of the season in solid form: after a goalless draw with Milan, they extended their unbeaten run and continue to rely on defensive stability. The reverse fixture ended 1-1.

For Verona, the match in Turin is close to must-win territory. The team are 19th with 19 points and remain in the relegation zone.

According to pre-match reports, Juventus will be without Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik, while Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz are expected to be available. Verona face more serious issues, with Suat Serdar, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Daniel Oyegoke, Cheikh Niasse and suspended Nicolas Valentini all listed as absentees.

Serie A Matchday 35 schedule

1 May

Pisa – Lecce – 1:2

2 May

Udinese – Torino

Como – Napoli

Atalanta – Genoa

3 May

Bologna – Cagliari

Sassuolo – Milan

Juventus – Verona

Inter – Parma

4 May

Cremonese – Lazio

Roma – Fiorentina

Standings

1. Inter – 79

2. Napoli – 69

3. Milan – 67

4. Juventus – 64

5. Como – 61

6. Roma – 61

7. Atalanta – 54

8. Lazio – 48

9. Bologna – 48

10. Sassuolo – 46

11. Udinese – 44

12. Parma – 42

13. Torino – 41

14. Genoa – 39

15. Fiorentina – 37

16. Cagliari – 36

17. Lecce – 32

18. Cremonese – 28

19. Verona – 19

20. Pisa – 18