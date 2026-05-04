4 May 2026
EN

Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG

World football
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4 May 2026 13:54
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Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG

Bayern Munich will wear their newly unveiled home kit for the first time in a high-stakes clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final, İdman.Biz reports.

The German champions have officially presented their 2026/27 home shirt, produced by Adidas. The design stays true to Bayern’s traditional identity, featuring a vivid red base complemented by subtle vertical stripes, white detailing and a refined gold trim around the collar.

The timing of the release adds extra intrigue, with the new kit set to make its on-pitch debut on 6 May at the Allianz Arena. The match is expected to draw global attention as Bayern attempt to overturn or secure their place in the final against a star-studded PSG side.

Kit launches tied to major fixtures have become a common strategy among elite clubs, blending commercial impact with sporting drama. For Bayern, unveiling the strip ahead of a Champions League semi-final underlines both the importance of the occasion and the club’s global profile.

The encounter with PSG promises to be a defining moment in Bayern’s season, with the new kit adding an additional layer of symbolism to an already pivotal European night.

Idman.Biz
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