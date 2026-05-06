6 May 2026
EN

Arsenal reach first Champions League final in 20 years as Saka sinks Atletico - VIDEO

World football
News
6 May 2026 09:31
19
Arsenal reach first Champions League final in 20 years as Saka sinks Atletico

Arsenal have reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006 after a tense 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the decisive moment came just before half-time at Arsenal Stadium in London, when Bukayo Saka reacted quickest to convert from close range after Leandro Trossard forced a save from Jan Oblak.

The goal secured a 2-1 aggregate win for Mikel Arteta’s side and sent Arsenal into only the second European Cup final in the club’s history. Their previous appearance ended in defeat to FC Barcelona in Paris two decades ago, but the north London club now have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time.

Atletico pushed hard after the break and nearly found a way back into the tie through Giuliano Simeone, while Antoine Griezmann was involved in a contentious penalty-box incident that sparked protests from the visitors. However, Diego Simeone’s side could not break down Arsenal’s disciplined defence.

The clean sheet was Arsenal’s ninth of the current Champions League campaign, underlining the defensive consistency that has driven their run to the final.

The final will take place on 30 May at Puskas Arena, where Arsenal will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures
11:11
World football

Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures

Supporters’ frustration reportedly fuelled by disciplinary concerns, dressing-room tensions and the French star’s trip to Italy
Luis Enrique compares Bayern clash to Nadal’s battles with Federer and Djokovic
10:29
World football

Luis Enrique compares Bayern clash to Nadal’s battles with Federer and Djokovic

PSG manager says facing Europe’s elite is the ultimate motivation ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg
Mbappe involved in heated training-ground row at Real Madrid over offside call
09:59
World football

Mbappe involved in heated training-ground row at Real Madrid over offside call

France captain reportedly reacted angrily to a coaching staff decision ahead of draw with Real Betis
Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG
4 May 13:54
World football

Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG

German champions unveil 2026/27 strip ahead of decisive night at Allianz Arena
Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster
4 May 11:49
World football

Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster

Tensions flare after skill move as Brazil star later apologises
Luciano Spalletti named Serie A Coach of the Month for April
1 May 17:56
World football

Luciano Spalletti named Serie A Coach of the Month for April

Juventus boss recognised after strong run of results and historic milestone in Italian football

Most read

Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos
5 May 12:34
Football

Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos

Young forward demands action over safety concerns as club faces pressure to investigate incident
Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster
4 May 11:49
World football

Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster

Tensions flare after skill move as Brazil star later apologises
Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia
5 May 11:59
Other

Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia

Fatal accident at Popayan show raises safety concerns after vehicle loses control in front of spectators
Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
4 May 15:13
Formula 1

Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Applications open via official app as organisers prepare for landmark edition in September