Arsenal reach first Champions League final in 20 years as Saka sinks Atletico - VIDEO

Arsenal have reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006 after a tense 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the decisive moment came just before half-time at Arsenal Stadium in London, when Bukayo Saka reacted quickest to convert from close range after Leandro Trossard forced a save from Jan Oblak.

The goal secured a 2-1 aggregate win for Mikel Arteta’s side and sent Arsenal into only the second European Cup final in the club’s history. Their previous appearance ended in defeat to FC Barcelona in Paris two decades ago, but the north London club now have the chance to lift the trophy for the first time.

Atletico pushed hard after the break and nearly found a way back into the tie through Giuliano Simeone, while Antoine Griezmann was involved in a contentious penalty-box incident that sparked protests from the visitors. However, Diego Simeone’s side could not break down Arsenal’s disciplined defence.

The clean sheet was Arsenal’s ninth of the current Champions League campaign, underlining the defensive consistency that has driven their run to the final.

The final will take place on 30 May at Puskas Arena, where Arsenal will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.