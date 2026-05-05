5 May 2026
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Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos

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5 May 2026 12:34
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Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos

The son of former Brazil international Robinho has filed an official complaint with Santos FC following an alleged altercation involving Neymar during a training session, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Brazilian media outlet Globo, the incident took place on 3 May during a session involving players not selected for the match against Palmeiras. Reports claim tensions flared after the 18-year-old forward beat Neymar in a training drill, which the 34-year-old veteran reportedly viewed as disrespectful.

An argument is said to have escalated into a physical confrontation, with allegations that Neymar struck the youngster in the face and later tripped him, causing him to fall. The player’s representatives have formally accused Neymar of verbal abuse, physical aggression and unsafe conduct.

Robinho Jr’s legal team has demanded that Santos take action within 48 hours, including launching an internal investigation, providing photographic evidence from the session, issuing an official statement and arranging a meeting to discuss a potential contract termination. The complaint cites a “lack of minimum safety conditions” at the club and warns that failure to respond could be treated as a breach of contractual trust and workplace safety obligations.

In addition to a possible contract termination, claims for moral and material damages are also being considered. Reports suggest the situation was later defused in the dressing room after Neymar issued an apology, but the fallout continues to raise serious concerns over discipline and player welfare within the club.

Tags: Neymar, Robinho Jr, Santos, Brazil, football, controversyRobinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos

Young forward demands action over safety concerns as club faces pressure to investigate incident

The son of former Brazil international Robinho has filed an official complaint with Santos FC following an alleged altercation involving Neymar during a training session, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Brazilian media outlet Globo, the incident took place on 3 May during a session involving players not selected for the match against Palmeiras. Reports claim tensions flared after the 18-year-old forward beat Neymar in a training drill, which the 34-year-old veteran reportedly viewed as disrespectful.

An argument is said to have escalated into a physical confrontation, with allegations that Neymar struck the youngster in the face and later tripped him, causing him to fall. The player’s representatives have formally accused Neymar of verbal abuse, physical aggression and unsafe conduct.

Robinho Jr’s legal team has demanded that Santos take action within 48 hours, including launching an internal investigation, providing photographic evidence from the session, issuing an official statement and arranging a meeting to discuss a potential contract termination. The complaint cites a “lack of minimum safety conditions” at the club and warns that failure to respond could be treated as a breach of contractual trust and workplace safety obligations.

In addition to a possible contract termination, claims for moral and material damages are also being considered. Reports suggest the situation was later defused in the dressing room after Neymar issued an apology, but the fallout continues to raise serious concerns over discipline and player welfare within the club.

Idman.Biz
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