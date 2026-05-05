5 May 2026
EN

Leandro Andrade reaches 60-goal milestone for Qarabag

Azerbaijan football
News
5 May 2026 13:44
31
Leandro Andrade reaches 60-goal milestone for Qarabag

Leandro Andrade has scored his 60th goal for "Qarabag" across all competitions.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the official website of the Professional Football League, the Cape Verdean midfielder reached the milestone during the Misli Premier League round 30 home match against "Turan Tovuz", which ended in a 2-1 win for the Aghdam club.

Andrade scored his 60th goal in his 211th appearance for "Qarabag". His tally includes 45 goals in 135 Premier League matches, two goals in 20 domestic cup games and 13 goals in 56 European fixtures.

The 26-year-old has become an important figure for "Qarabag", a club that has dominated Azerbaijani football in recent years and regularly represented the country in European competitions.

Andrade opened his goalscoring account for "Qarabag" on 2 April 2022, when he found the net in a 5-1 league victory over "Sabail".

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Imishli set to part ways with Portuguese head coach despite survival success
4 May 14:29
Azerbaijan football

Imishli set to part ways with Portuguese head coach despite survival success

Club planning new foreign appointment with Azerbaijani assistant in reshaped staff
Football festival for girls held in Fuzuli under FIFA programme
1 May 13:14
Azerbaijan football

Football festival for girls held in Fuzuli under FIFA programme

Event highlights grassroots development in a city rebuilt after its liberation from occupation
Sabah could rewrite European football history
28 April 17:57
Azerbaijan football

Sabah could rewrite European football history

At present, there are no clubs in Europe capable of achieving such a unique result
Neftchi set 15-year attendance record but suffer heavy defeat
28 April 13:13
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi set 15-year attendance record but suffer heavy defeat

Strong home support fails to prevent Qarabag rout in Azerbaijan Premier League clash
Yankovic faces lengthy ban after alleged incident involving referee in Qarabag cup tie
27 April 13:57
Azerbaijan football

Yankovic faces lengthy ban after alleged incident involving referee in Qarabag cup tie

Midfielder could receive up to eight-match suspension following post-match altercation
AFFA considers scrapping reserve league as part of competition overhaul
25 April 17:48
Football

AFFA considers scrapping reserve league as part of competition overhaul

Federation prioritises youth development ahead of home U20 World Cup

Most read

Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster
4 May 11:49
World football

Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster

Tensions flare after skill move as Brazil star later apologises
Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
4 May 15:13
Formula 1

Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Applications open via official app as organisers prepare for landmark edition in September
Carrick makes Premier League history with stunning "Big Six" record
4 May 10:29
Football

Carrick makes Premier League history with stunning "Big Six" record

Manchester United boss becomes first manager to beat five elite rivals in a single season
Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG
4 May 13:54
World football

Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG

German champions unveil 2026/27 strip ahead of decisive night at Allianz Arena