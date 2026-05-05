Leandro Andrade reaches 60-goal milestone for Qarabag

Leandro Andrade has scored his 60th goal for "Qarabag" across all competitions.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the official website of the Professional Football League, the Cape Verdean midfielder reached the milestone during the Misli Premier League round 30 home match against "Turan Tovuz", which ended in a 2-1 win for the Aghdam club.

Andrade scored his 60th goal in his 211th appearance for "Qarabag". His tally includes 45 goals in 135 Premier League matches, two goals in 20 domestic cup games and 13 goals in 56 European fixtures.

The 26-year-old has become an important figure for "Qarabag", a club that has dominated Azerbaijani football in recent years and regularly represented the country in European competitions.

Andrade opened his goalscoring account for "Qarabag" on 2 April 2022, when he found the net in a 5-1 league victory over "Sabail".