4 May 2026
EN

Imishli set to part ways with Portuguese head coach despite survival success

Azerbaijan football
News
4 May 2026 14:29
27
Imishli set to part ways with Portuguese head coach despite survival success

Imishli FK are expected to part company with head coach Jorge Cascilha at the end of the season, despite the team securing its place in the top flight.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Prosport.az, the 57-year-old manager recently guided his side to a crucial 1-0 victory over Araz-Nakhchivan in Sumgayit, a result that ensured their survival in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Despite achieving the club’s primary objective of avoiding relegation, Imishli’s hierarchy are reportedly considering a change in direction ahead of next season. The decision appears to be part of a broader strategy to restructure the team and improve competitiveness within the league.

The club is expected to appoint another foreign coach, though this time with a revised backroom setup that will include an Azerbaijani assistant - a move seen as an effort to strengthen local integration and continuity within the squad.

Idman.Biz
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