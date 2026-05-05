Manchester United and Brazil agree to rest Cunha ahead of World Cup

Manchester United and the Brazilian Football Confederation have reached an agreement for Matheus Cunha to sit out the club’s final three matches of the season, İdman.Biz reports.

According to ESPN Brasil, a series of injuries within the Brazil squad has created significant challenges for head coach Carlo Ancelotti. As a result, federation officials requested that the forward be given time to fully recover from a thigh injury.

With United having already secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League, the club accepted the proposal, opting not to take unnecessary risks.

The decision ensures Cunha will have sufficient time to regain full fitness, with less than a month remaining before the start of the World Cup.