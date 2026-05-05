Simeone cautious ahead of Arsenal clash as Atletico target Champions League final

Head coach of Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone has shared his expectations ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal FC.

As reported by İdman.Biz via UEFA, the Argentine manager stressed that his side is ready for the challenge, though the outcome will not depend solely on his team.

"We will try to play the way we need to, understanding the demands of the match so that the players can deliver their maximum. We are confident in what we want. But not everything will depend on us," Simeone said.

He added that Atletico have a clear tactical plan for the encounter and will aim to execute it on the pitch.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving everything to play for ahead of the return match, which will take place on 5 May in London at the Emirates Stadium.