4 May 2026
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Carrick makes Premier League history with stunning ‘Big Six’ record

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4 May 2026 10:29
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Carrick makes Premier League history with stunning ‘Big Six’ record

A remarkable milestone has been reached in the Premier League, where Michael Carrick has delivered a historic achievement at Manchester United.

According to İdman.Biz, Carrick has become the first manager in a single Premier League campaign to defeat five of the so-called “Big Six” clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The achievement underlines the tactical progress made under Carrick, whose side has consistently adapted its approach against elite opposition throughout the season. United’s performances against the league’s strongest teams have drawn widespread attention, with the club often finding different ways to outmanoeuvre their rivals.

In doing so, Carrick has surpassed a benchmark that even some of the game’s most decorated managers - including Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola - did not achieve within a single Premier League season.

The result has been built on a game-by-game tactical flexibility, with Carrick tailoring his strategy to each opponent, allowing Manchester United to secure high-profile victories and emerge as one of the most unpredictable sides in the division this term.

Idman.Biz
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