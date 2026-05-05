5 May 2026
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Joao Pedro apologises to Chelsea fans after ending goal drought in Forest defeat

Football
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5 May 2026 11:27
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Joao Pedro apologises to Chelsea fans after ending goal drought in Forest defeat

Chelsea FC forward Joao Pedro brought an end to his prolonged goal drought but could not prevent another setback as his side were beaten by Nottingham Forest.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Brazilian found the net in the Premier League encounter, offering a rare moment of relief for the London side, who have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks. However, the strike proved only a consolation as Chelsea slipped to yet another defeat during a difficult run of form.

After the final whistle, Pedro did not hide his frustration. The forward approached the supporters to apologise for the result and showed his appreciation by handing his shirt to a fan in the stands, acknowledging their continued backing despite the team’s poor performances.

The match was also overshadowed by a serious incident involving Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who required more than ten stitches after a heavy collision with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea’s latest defeat adds to mounting pressure on the club as the season nears its conclusion, with results falling well short of expectations in the Premier League.

Idman.Biz
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