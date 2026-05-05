Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia

A tragic accident has occurred during the “Popayan Monster Truck 2026” event in Popayan, where a monster truck lost control and drove into a spectator area.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the vehicle known as “La Dragona” veered off course during the шоу, entering a section occupied by fans. The incident resulted in the deaths of three people, including a 10-year-old girl, while more than 38 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to local authorities, preliminary findings suggest the crash was caused by a technical failure. After clearing an obstacle, the truck reportedly suffered a brake malfunction, leaving the driver unable to regain control. The driver, 52-year-old Sonia Segura, was also injured and is currently in stable condition.

The tragedy has also drawn attention to potential safety breaches at the venue. Although the event had official approval, the stadium was reportedly overcrowded, with around 1,500 spectators in an area designed to hold 1,000.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with organisers and officials expected to face scrutiny over safety protocols at the event.