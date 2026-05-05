5 May 2026
EN

Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia

Other
News
5 May 2026 11:59
67
Three killed and dozens injured after monster truck crashes into crowd in Colombia

A tragic accident has occurred during the “Popayan Monster Truck 2026” event in Popayan, where a monster truck lost control and drove into a spectator area.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the vehicle known as “La Dragona” veered off course during the шоу, entering a section occupied by fans. The incident resulted in the deaths of three people, including a 10-year-old girl, while more than 38 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to local authorities, preliminary findings suggest the crash was caused by a technical failure. After clearing an obstacle, the truck reportedly suffered a brake malfunction, leaving the driver unable to regain control. The driver, 52-year-old Sonia Segura, was also injured and is currently in stable condition.

The tragedy has also drawn attention to potential safety breaches at the venue. Although the event had official approval, the stadium was reportedly overcrowded, with around 1,500 spectators in an area designed to hold 1,000.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with organisers and officials expected to face scrutiny over safety protocols at the event.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani athletes claim three medals at Bimba Open 2026 in Munich - PHOTO/VIDEO
4 May 17:58
Other

Azerbaijani athletes claim three medals at Bimba Open 2026 in Munich - PHOTO/VIDEO

Golds for Huseynov and Hajiababayeva highlight growing success in capoeira

Azerbaijan off to strong start at European Bodybuilding Championships in Spain
2 May 12:26
Other

Azerbaijan off to strong start at European Bodybuilding Championships in Spain

Khalilov claims junior overall title as team collects five medals in Santa Susanna
Baku Open 2026 launches with record participation at Crystal Hall
30 April 16:45
Other

Baku Open 2026 launches with record participation at Crystal Hall

Top officials and leading grandmasters attend opening ceremony of Azerbaijan’s flagship chess festival
Azerbaijan double kayak pair take bronze at President’s Cup 2026 regatta
30 April 16:10
Other

Azerbaijan double kayak pair take bronze at President’s Cup 2026 regatta

Young paddlers reach the podium in Mingachevir as hosts continue to build medal tally
Ilyasov wins gold as Azerbaijan claim third medal at President’s Cup regatta - UPDATED + VIDEO
30 April 15:54
Other

Ilyasov wins gold as Azerbaijan claim third medal at President’s Cup regatta - UPDATED + VIDEO

The young rower tops the podium in Mingachevir as hosts continue strong showing on day two
President’s Cup regatta continues in Mingachevir after historic Sarsang start
30 April 10:09
Other

President’s Cup regatta continues in Mingachevir after historic Sarsang start

The international rowing and canoeing event brings together more than 100 athletes from 16 countries

Most read

Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster
4 May 11:49
World football

Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster

Tensions flare after skill move as Brazil star later apologises
Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
4 May 15:13
Formula 1

Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Applications open via official app as organisers prepare for landmark edition in September
Carrick makes Premier League history with stunning "Big Six" record
4 May 10:29
Football

Carrick makes Premier League history with stunning "Big Six" record

Manchester United boss becomes first manager to beat five elite rivals in a single season
Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG
4 May 13:54
World football

Bayern to debut new home kit in Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG

German champions unveil 2026/27 strip ahead of decisive night at Allianz Arena