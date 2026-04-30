President’s Cup regatta continues in Mingachevir after historic Sarsang start

The President’s Cup 2026 international regatta in rowing and canoeing will continue today in Mingachevir, with another set of medals to be decided on the fourth day of competition.

According to İdman.Biz, the races will take place at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Centre as the event, dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth, moves into its next stage.

The regatta began on 27 April at the Sarsang reservoir, marking the first time the competition had started at that venue. The event then continued in Mingachevir, one of Azerbaijan’s main rowing and canoeing centres.

Azerbaijan has already celebrated a medal at the tournament, with Alimurad Hajizada winning silver in the men’s single kayak 200m event among athletes born in 2008-2009.

The tournament is organised jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation. More than 100 athletes are taking part from Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The President’s Cup 2026 is scheduled to conclude on 1 May.