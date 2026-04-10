11 April 2026
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Hunter Biden challenges Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to potential UFC bout

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10 April 2026 17:05
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Hunter Biden challenges Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to potential UFC bout

Hunter Biden has publicly expressed his willingness to step into the octagon against Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in a surprising development ahead of a planned UFC event in Washington.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the idea of a potential fight was initially suggested by journalist and blogger Andrew Callaghan, who proposed organising a bout between the political families. Hunter Biden responded positively, stating he would be ready to compete if the arrangement could be made.

“I’m 100% in, if he can convince them. If he pulls it off, I’m ready,” Biden said, indicating his openness to the unusual challenge.

The discussion comes amid preparations for a unique UFC event at the White House, scheduled for June 14 as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. The event is expected to draw global attention due to its unprecedented setting.

The headline fight of the card is set to feature Ilia Topuria, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, in what promises to be a high-profile clash.

Idman.Biz
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