25 May 2026
EN

Paraglider survives mid-air collision with plane in Austria - VIDEO

Other
News
25 May 2026 13:06
50
Paraglider survives mid-air collision with plane in Austria

Shocking footage has emerged from Austria showing a mid-air collision between a paraglider and a light aircraft above the Pinzgau Valley.

As reported by İdman.Biz, a 44-year-old woman miraculously survived the incident after managing to land safely using her emergency parachute. The accident occurred shortly after she had taken off from the Schmittenhohe mountain for a paragliding flight.

According to local reports, a light-engine Cessna aircraft struck the woman’s paraglider during the flight. The impact almost completely destroyed the canopy after the aircraft’s propeller ripped through it in mid-air.

Despite the extreme danger of the situation, the paraglider managed to deploy her reserve parachute and avoid a fatal fall. Emergency services later described her survival as “a miracle”.

The woman suffered only minor injuries, while the aircraft was able to land safely at Zell am See Airport following the collision.

The entire incident was recorded by a camera attached to the paraglider’s chest, with the dramatic footage quickly spreading online and drawing widespread attention across social media.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

AFFA opens second mini-football pitch during WUF13 in Baku
21 May 14:32
Other

AFFA opens second mini-football pitch during WUF13 in Baku - PHOTO

New public football zone near Deniz Mall launched as part of social and sustainability initiatives ahead of U-20 World Cup preparations
Albanian delegation visits National Gymnastics Arena in Baku during WUF13
19 May 10:30
Other

Albanian delegation visits National Gymnastics Arena in Baku during WUF13 - PHOTO

Officials from the city of Himare explored the venue’s infrastructure and discussed the role of modern sports facilities in hosting major international events

Farid Gayibov on “Baku-Khankendi”: Major cycling race has returned to Karabakh
14 May 15:56
Other

Farid Gayibov on “Baku-Khankendi”: Major cycling race has returned to Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s sports minister says hosting international competition in the region carries special significance

Khankendi Stadium expected to be fully ready by early autumn, says minister
14 May 15:46
Other

Khankendi Stadium expected to be fully ready by early autumn, says minister

Farid Gayibov cites CIS Games preparations and equipment deliveries as reasons for delays

103 years since the birth of Heydar Aliyev
10 May 00:01
Other

103 years since the birth of Heydar Aliyev

The youth policy established by Heydar Aliyev gave a powerful boost to the development of sport in Azerbaijan
Veteran sports doctor Boris Khetagurov celebrates 50 years in football with book launch in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
6 May 13:45
Other

Veteran sports doctor Boris Khetagurov celebrates 50 years in football with book launch in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijan Sports Academy hosted a ceremony honoring the physician’s contribution to football

Most read

Two Champions League spots up for grabs: Serie A prepares for dramatic finale
23 May 13:14
World football

Two Champions League spots up for grabs: Serie A prepares for dramatic finale

The final round of the season will determine all of Italy’s representatives in next season’s Champions League
Premier League: Aston Villa to decide fate of sixth Champions League spot
23 May 16:29
World football

Premier League: Aston Villa to decide fate of sixth Champions League spot

The final round will also determine the third club to be relegated from the top flight
DR Congo face World Cup quarantine threat amid Ebola concerns
23 May 09:23
World Cup 2026

DR Congo face World Cup quarantine threat amid Ebola concerns

Former White House official warns squad could be denied entry to the United States without strict 21-day isolation
Besiktas deny interest in Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov
23 May 13:53
Azerbaijan football

Besiktas deny interest in Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov

Sporting director Onder Ozen says reports linking the Azerbaijani coach with the Istanbul giants are not true