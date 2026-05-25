Paraglider survives mid-air collision with plane in Austria - VIDEO

Shocking footage has emerged from Austria showing a mid-air collision between a paraglider and a light aircraft above the Pinzgau Valley.

As reported by İdman.Biz, a 44-year-old woman miraculously survived the incident after managing to land safely using her emergency parachute. The accident occurred shortly after she had taken off from the Schmittenhohe mountain for a paragliding flight.

According to local reports, a light-engine Cessna aircraft struck the woman’s paraglider during the flight. The impact almost completely destroyed the canopy after the aircraft’s propeller ripped through it in mid-air.

Despite the extreme danger of the situation, the paraglider managed to deploy her reserve parachute and avoid a fatal fall. Emergency services later described her survival as “a miracle”.

The woman suffered only minor injuries, while the aircraft was able to land safely at Zell am See Airport following the collision.

The entire incident was recorded by a camera attached to the paraglider’s chest, with the dramatic footage quickly spreading online and drawing widespread attention across social media.