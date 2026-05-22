22 May 2026
EN

Russia reacts angrily to Plushenko Jr.’s switch to Azerbaijan national team

Winter sports
News
22 May 2026 14:59
70
Russia reacts angrily to Plushenko Jr.’s switch to Azerbaijan national team

The decision of 13-year-old Alexander Plushenko, son of two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko, to switch sporting nationality has become far more than just another story about an athlete changing federations.

As reported by İDMAN.BİZ, the issue quickly moved beyond the ice rink in Russia and sparked heated debate across different sections of society.

One of the strongest reactions came from Russian State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov, who openly criticised the move.

“Plushenko has made a huge mistake. A 13-year-old figure skater does not make independent decisions, so we should be talking about the father,” Milonov told Sport24. “It is a very unpleasant situation. It turns out that certain professional matters are more important to him than the country. He carried himself with dignity all this time only to end things in such an ugly way.”

Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Dmitry Vasilyev also spoke critically about the situation, admitting that the famous Plushenko surname had made the story particularly sensitive in Russia.

“I would not have acted this way. Alexander is still young and could have waited,” Vasilyev said. “This definitely will not add to Evgeni Plushenko’s popularity and could affect his reputation.”

A more cautious position was taken by Olympic champion and State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova. While she refused to directly condemn the Plushenko family, she acknowledged that the public reaction in Russia would be painful.

“If all legal procedures have been followed, then it is the athlete’s right,” Zhurova said. “However, accusations of lacking patriotism will certainly follow.”

She also noted that Alexander trained at his father’s private academy, meaning, in her view, Russia had not invested significant state resources into his development. Zhurova suggested the family’s decision was driven mainly by sporting logic, arguing that at the age of 13 the skater already needs international experience, while competition in Azerbaijan is lower.

Meanwhile, honoured Soviet coach Tatiana Tarasova dismissed claims that Russia had lost a major talent.

“Don’t say silly things. What kind of loss can this possibly be?” Tarasova said. “In reality, the story became loud because of the Plushenko surname, not because of Alexander’s sporting status.”

Three-time Olympic figure skating champion Irina Rodnina also downplayed the controversy, stressing that sporting migration has long been part of modern sport.

“Why is everyone focused specifically on Sasha Plushenko?” Rodnina said, according to Russian media reports. “Tutberidze’s daughter represented several different countries. I did not see fans or journalists outraged about her changes. She competes for another country and even has three citizenships. So much for patriotism and moral values.”

It is worth noting that on Thursday both Evgeni Plushenko and his son сlosed their Instagram accounts following a wave of criticism from followers.

On Friday, 22 May, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation confirmed to İDMAN.BİZ that Alexander Plushenko had obtained Azerbaijani sporting citizenship. One day earlier, both the young skater and his father publicly announced the decision. The Russian Figure Skating Federation also issued the 13-year-old athlete with a five-year release letter allowing him to change sporting nationality.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan federation awaiting official clearance for Alexander Plushenko switch
11:33
Winter sports

Azerbaijan federation awaiting official clearance for Alexander Plushenko switch

Russian Figure Skating Federation has yet to provide formal approval documents for the young skater’s international transfer

Ukraine return to Ice Hockey World Championship elite division for first time since 2007
9 May 17:50
Winter sports

Ukraine return to Ice Hockey World Championship elite division for first time since 2007

Promotion secured after Poland’s overtime defeat to Lithuania in decisive final-round match
Olympic champion Alysa Liu opens up on handling pressure after Milano-Cortina success
9 May 13:31
Winter sports

Olympic champion Alysa Liu opens up on handling pressure after Milano-Cortina success

American figure skater says therapy, friends and training help her stay grounded following double Olympic gold
Georgia make history with first-ever World Championships medal in Prague
27 March 12:25
Winter sports

Georgia make history with first-ever World Championships medal in Prague

German pair take gold as Georgian duo deliver breakthrough performance on global stage
Redemption After the Olympics: Litvintsev to Skate Short Program at World Championships – İDMAN.BİZ
26 March 12:48
Winter sports

Redemption After the Olympics: Litvintsev to Skate Short Program at World Championships – İDMAN.BİZ

The Azerbaijani skater’s short program could determine his future with the national team
Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships
25 March 15:53
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships - VIDEO

Azerbaijani skater scores 49.00 as she targets top-24 finish to reach free skate

Most read

Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup
20 May 12:26
World football

Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly laid out strict new conditions for the Santos star ahead of his expected return to the national team setup

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
20 May 17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
21 May 17:59
World Cup 2026

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teenage talent Lennart Karl included in Bundesteam selection
Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign
09:37
Azerbaijan football

Jorge Jesus leaves Al Nassr after title-winning campaign

Veteran Portuguese coach hints at possible return to Turkish football following Saudi Pro League triumph