22 May 2026
EN

Azerbaijan federation awaiting official clearance for Alexander Plushenko switch

Winter sports
News
22 May 2026 11:33
10
Azerbaijan federation awaiting official clearance for Alexander Plushenko switch

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation has confirmed that sporting citizenship for Alexander Plushenko has already been secured, but the official process regarding his international representation remains incomplete, İdman.Biz reports.

In a statement, the federation explained that it has not yet received the formal approval letter from the Russian Figure Skating Federation allowing the young skater to represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.

“Sporting citizenship for Alexander Plushenko has been obtained by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation,” the statement read. “However, the official permission letter confirming that he will represent Azerbaijan has not yet been provided to us by the Russian Figure Skating Federation.”

The federation added that the sporting community will be informed once the relevant documentation is officially submitted.

The development comes amid growing attention surrounding the future of the 13-year-old son of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko. Earlier reports indicated that Alexander Plushenko had received sporting citizenship from Azerbaijan for a five-year period.

The possible switch has already sparked wide discussion in Russian sporting circles, with several public figures and former athletes commenting on the move.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ukraine return to Ice Hockey World Championship elite division for first time since 2007
9 May 17:50
Winter sports

Ukraine return to Ice Hockey World Championship elite division for first time since 2007

Promotion secured after Poland’s overtime defeat to Lithuania in decisive final-round match
Olympic champion Alysa Liu opens up on handling pressure after Milano-Cortina success
9 May 13:31
Winter sports

Olympic champion Alysa Liu opens up on handling pressure after Milano-Cortina success

American figure skater says therapy, friends and training help her stay grounded following double Olympic gold
Georgia make history with first-ever World Championships medal in Prague
27 March 12:25
Winter sports

Georgia make history with first-ever World Championships medal in Prague

German pair take gold as Georgian duo deliver breakthrough performance on global stage
Redemption After the Olympics: Litvintsev to Skate Short Program at World Championships – İDMAN.BİZ
26 March 12:48
Winter sports

Redemption After the Olympics: Litvintsev to Skate Short Program at World Championships – İDMAN.BİZ

The Azerbaijani skater’s short program could determine his future with the national team
Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships
25 March 15:53
Winter sports

Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships - VIDEO

Azerbaijani skater scores 49.00 as she targets top-24 finish to reach free skate
Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence — İdman.biz
12 March 13:11
Winter sports

Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence — İdman.biz

The 2026 Winter Olympics have once again highlighted winter sports, but is Azerbaijan ready to develop disciplines like curling?

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup
20 May 12:26
World football

Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly laid out strict new conditions for the Santos star ahead of his expected return to the national team setup

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
20 May 17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
21 May 17:59
World Cup 2026

Germany confirm final 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and teenage talent Lennart Karl included in Bundesteam selection