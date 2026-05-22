Azerbaijan federation awaiting official clearance for Alexander Plushenko switch

The Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation has confirmed that sporting citizenship for Alexander Plushenko has already been secured, but the official process regarding his international representation remains incomplete, İdman.Biz reports.

In a statement, the federation explained that it has not yet received the formal approval letter from the Russian Figure Skating Federation allowing the young skater to represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.

“Sporting citizenship for Alexander Plushenko has been obtained by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation,” the statement read. “However, the official permission letter confirming that he will represent Azerbaijan has not yet been provided to us by the Russian Figure Skating Federation.”

The federation added that the sporting community will be informed once the relevant documentation is officially submitted.

The development comes amid growing attention surrounding the future of the 13-year-old son of two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko. Earlier reports indicated that Alexander Plushenko had received sporting citizenship from Azerbaijan for a five-year period.

The possible switch has already sparked wide discussion in Russian sporting circles, with several public figures and former athletes commenting on the move.