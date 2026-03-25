25 March 2026
EN

Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships - VIDEO

Winter sports
News
25 March 2026 15:53
38
Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova delivered her short programme at the World Figure Skating Championships, scoring 49.00 points after skating second in the starting order, according to Idman.Biz.

The result currently places her at the bottom of the standings, although 31 competitors are still to perform. To qualify for the free programme, Suleymanova needs to finish among the top 24 in the short programme rankings.

The championship began on March 25, with Azerbaijan represented by four athletes: single skaters Nargiz Suleymanova and Vladimir Litvintsev, as well as ice dance duo Samantha Ritter and Daniel Brikalov. On the opening day, women and pairs presented their short programmes.

Suleymanova performed to Lady Gaga’s Shallow, with a planned layout including a triple lutz–triple toe loop combination, a triple loop and a double axel. Her personal best in the short programme remains 56.07 points, achieved earlier this season at the ISU Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb.

This is Suleymanova’s second appearance at the World Championships. Last year, she narrowly missed out on the free skate, finishing 25th with 50.97 points, just 0.01 behind qualification. The free programme at this year’s event is scheduled for March 27.

Vladimir Litvintsev will take to the ice on March 26 in the men’s short programme, while Ritter and Brikalov are set to compete in the rhythm dance on March 27.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence — İdman.biz
12 March 13:11
Winter sports

Curling in Azerbaijan: Big Potential, Total Absence — İdman.biz

The 2026 Winter Olympics have once again highlighted winter sports, but is Azerbaijan ready to develop disciplines like curling?
FIS cancels Moguls World Cup event scheduled in Shahdag
10 March 11:59
Winter sports

FIS cancels Moguls World Cup event scheduled in Shahdag

Competition in Azerbaijan postponed to next winter season due to weather and logistical challenges
European Championship and World Cup in Ski Mountaineering Conclude - PHOTO
9 March 14:26
Winter sports

European Championship and World Cup in Ski Mountaineering Conclude - PHOTO

Final day sees intense vertical race battles across multiple age categories at Shahdag Tourism Center
Music, Ice and Grace: Figure Skating Show Held in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO
9 March 13:09
Winter sports

Music, Ice and Grace: Figure Skating Show Held in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

Special performance dedicated to International Women’s Day takes place as part of Sports Week
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague
7 March 17:49
Winter sports

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

Two-time Olympic champion to miss March event as Sarah Everhardt named replacement in US team

Dog knocks down two skiers during Russian championship marathon race - VIDEO
7 March 12:06
Winter sports

Dog knocks down two skiers during Russian championship marathon race - VIDEO

Stray animal runs onto course in South Sakhalin, causing crash among leading athletes in women’s 50km event

Most read

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator
11:52
Football

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator

Claims emerge from podcast interview, but player has yet to respond publicly
Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO
23 March 12:33
World football

Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO

Extraordinary scenes unfold in amateur football as suspended manager sneaks into match and loses control late on
Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision
24 March 14:40
World football

Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision

Club prepared to submit video evidence challenging referee’s report
Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement
23 March 16:33
World football

Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement

Bayer Leverkusen defender emerges as leading option amid summer transfer plans