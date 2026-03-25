Nargiz Suleymanova performs short programme at World Figure Skating Championships - VIDEO

Azerbaijani figure skater Nargiz Suleymanova delivered her short programme at the World Figure Skating Championships, scoring 49.00 points after skating second in the starting order, according to Idman.Biz.

The result currently places her at the bottom of the standings, although 31 competitors are still to perform. To qualify for the free programme, Suleymanova needs to finish among the top 24 in the short programme rankings.

The championship began on March 25, with Azerbaijan represented by four athletes: single skaters Nargiz Suleymanova and Vladimir Litvintsev, as well as ice dance duo Samantha Ritter and Daniel Brikalov. On the opening day, women and pairs presented their short programmes.

Suleymanova performed to Lady Gaga’s Shallow, with a planned layout including a triple lutz–triple toe loop combination, a triple loop and a double axel. Her personal best in the short programme remains 56.07 points, achieved earlier this season at the ISU Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb.

This is Suleymanova’s second appearance at the World Championships. Last year, she narrowly missed out on the free skate, finishing 25th with 50.97 points, just 0.01 behind qualification. The free programme at this year’s event is scheduled for March 27.

Vladimir Litvintsev will take to the ice on March 26 in the men’s short programme, while Ritter and Brikalov are set to compete in the rhythm dance on March 27.