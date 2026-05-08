Real Madrid dressing-room leaks spark deeper crisis amid growing internal tensions

Fresh reports from Spain have revealed growing concerns inside Real Madrid over dressing-room leaks and increasing tension between players and coaching staff.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing El Pais, frustration that had been building for months reportedly escalated into a full-scale internal crisis after the recent incident involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to the report, club officials are deeply concerned that confidential information from inside the dressing room is regularly being leaked to the media. Within Real Madrid, these leaks are reportedly viewed not merely as information sharing but as deliberate attempts to damage the club.

The atmosphere has allegedly become so tense that players have started to distrust one another. El Pais claims some individuals inside the squad are suspected of intentionally making internal conflicts public, something viewed by parts of the dressing room as a “betrayal”.

The centre of the controversy remains the training-ground dispute between Valverde and Tchouameni. Real Madrid opened disciplinary proceedings against both players after the incident, while the club later confirmed Valverde had suffered a head injury. The Uruguayan midfielder later denied that either player physically attacked the other.

Social media speculation surrounding the conflict intensified after claims emerged that Tchouameni accused Valverde of leaking internal information connected to Xabi Alonso. According to those reports, the French midfielder allegedly told Valverde during the argument: “You are one of the reasons players are turning against Xabi.”

Spanish media have also suggested the unrest extends beyond the Valverde-Tchouameni situation. Journalist Miguel Serrano reported that several players openly expressed frustration toward coach Alvaro Arbeloa, with some allegedly insulting him from the bench and calling him “a cone” during matches.

Reports claim Arbeloa later punished those players by leaving them out for several games.

The situation has reportedly worsened following changes within the coaching structure. According to the reports, Kylian Mbappe, Tchouameni and Arda Guler supported the idea of keeping the Spanish coach at the club, while Vinicius Junior, Valverde and Jude Bellingham were allegedly among those in favour of managerial change.

El Pais also reported that some players inside the squad are no longer speaking to each other. One group is said to have distanced itself from Xabi Alonso, while another has grown increasingly frustrated with Arbeloa.

The report further suggests that Real Madrid’s hierarchy are considering squad changes at the end of the season as part of efforts to restore stability.

Spanish media have additionally pointed to a lack of leadership inside the dressing room following the departures of influential figures such as Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Raul Gonzalez and Luka Modric, all of whom previously played major roles in maintaining balance within the squad.