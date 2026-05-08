8 May 2026
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Oliver Kahn questions Kompany’s tactical approach after Bayern’s Champions League exit

World football
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8 May 2026 14:33
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Oliver Kahn questions Kompany’s tactical approach after Bayern’s Champions League exit

Oliver Kahn has criticised Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany over what he described as an overly risky tactical system following the club’s Champions League disappointment against PSG.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Bayern legend believes the problems exposed in the matches against the French side were not accidental. According to Kahn, Kompany’s system becomes extremely vulnerable whenever the team loses control, even for short periods.

“We have seen in recent weeks that Kompany’s system carries a huge risk. The moment even the slightest control is lost, you quickly realise how vulnerable it becomes. That is exactly what happened against Paris. It did not even take two or three minutes,” Kahn said.

The former Germany international also warned that Bayern cannot always rely on attacking football to recover from difficult situations.

“After conceding two or three goals, you are not always going to score four. Modern football is not about blindly sticking to one system. It is about having a Plan B and the ability to implement different ideas,” he added.

Kahn stressed that teams aiming to win the Champions League must be capable of controlling matches for long periods rather than relying solely on aggressive attacking play.

Despite acknowledging that Bayern remain entertaining to watch under Kompany, the former goalkeeper argued that the side’s biggest weakness is the lack of balance and tactical flexibility in crucial moments.

The criticism comes amid growing scrutiny surrounding Bayern after their European elimination. Kompany, who arrived in Munich with a reputation for attacking football, has faced increasing pressure to deliver major trophies and restore the club’s dominance on the continental stage.

Idman.Biz
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