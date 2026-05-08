Liverpool line up four midfield targets ahead of major summer rebuild

Liverpool are preparing for an active summer transfer window and have reportedly drawn up a four-man shortlist to reinforce their midfield ahead of next season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing TEAMtalk, Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace remains one of the leading names under consideration by the Merseyside club. The report claims negotiations could accelerate if the valuation set by the South London side becomes more aligned with Liverpool’s expectations.

The 21-year-old has attracted widespread praise in England following his rapid development at Crystal Palace, where his composure in possession and tactical maturity have established him as one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders. Wharton also broke into the England national team setup during the past year, further increasing interest from top clubs.

Alongside Wharton, Liverpool are also monitoring Lamine Camara of Monaco and Mamadou Sarr from Lens as potential additions. Both players are viewed as long-term projects with strong physical and technical profiles suited to the Premier League.

Another highly-rated option on the club’s radar is Carlos Baleba of Brighton. However, the reported €92.5 million asking price is considered excessive by the Anfield hierarchy, especially given the club’s intention to strengthen multiple areas of the squad during the summer.

Liverpool are expected to remain active in the market following another demanding campaign, with midfield depth continuing to be viewed internally as one of the key priorities ahead of the 2026/27 season.