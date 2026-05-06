6 May 2026
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Canadian footballer goes viral after showing business card during goal celebration - VIDEO

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6 May 2026 15:04
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Canadian footballer goes viral after showing business card during goal celebration

Canadian footballer Tomas Skublak has become an internet sensation after unveiling a business card during his goal celebration in a recent match.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the striker, who works as a realtor alongside his football career, celebrated his goal by pulling out a hidden business card and showing it directly to the cameras.

The unusual moment immediately caught the attention of supporters and social media users, with clips of the celebration quickly spreading online. Fans praised the player’s creativity and sense of humour, while others joked that Skublak was “advertising himself” just as effectively as he attacks open spaces in the penalty area.

Known for balancing football with his work in the property market, Skublak appeared to use the opportunity to highlight both of his professions at once. The forward’s celebration has since sparked discussion about the growing trend of athletes building personal brands beyond sport.

Goal celebrations have often produced memorable moments in football, but Skublak’s combination of sport and business stood out as one of the more original displays seen this year.

Idman.Biz
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