5 May 2026
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Champions League hotel battle intensifies as Atletico switch base and Bayern outmanoeuvre PSG

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5 May 2026 17:32
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Champions League hotel battle intensifies as Atletico switch base and Bayern outmanoeuvre PSG

An unusual off-field rivalry has emerged among Europe’s elite clubs competing in the UEFA Champions League — this time over hotel choices rather than tactics.

According to İdman.Biz, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone refused to stay at the same hotel where his side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Arsenal FC during the league phase in October. While Simeone insisted the decision was based on economic considerations rather than superstition, the Madrid club have since relocated to a different hotel.

In contrast, Paris Saint-Germain were keen to return to the Munich hotel where they stayed ahead of last season’s Champions League final, viewing it as part of a successful routine.

However, Bayern Munich acted swiftly to secure the same venue for themselves and have already checked in, leaving PSG to look elsewhere.

The episode highlights how even the smallest details — from preparation routines to accommodation — can become part of the psychological battle at the highest level of European football, where clubs search for every possible edge in pursuit of success.

Idman.Biz
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