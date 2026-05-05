Arsenal v Atletico Madrid: the decisive third chapter of a Champions League showdown - IDMAN.BIZ

Today, 5 May, London hosts the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between "Arsenal" and "Atletico".

As reported by İdman.Biz, the match will take place at "Emirates Stadium" and kick off at 23:00 Baku time.

Following the first leg in Madrid, neither side holds an advantage. The teams drew 1-1 at "Metropolitano", where Viktor Gyokeres converted a first-half penalty, before Julian Alvarez responded from the spot after the break.

Notably, this will be the third meeting between the sides this season. In the league phase of the Champions League, "Arsenal" thrashed "Atletico" 4-0 at home, with Gyokeres scoring twice, while Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli also found the net. The semi-final first leg in Madrid, however, was far more cautious and tactical, with Diego Simeone’s side producing a much stronger second-half display.

Historically, the head-to-head record remains balanced. In official matches, both "Arsenal" and "Atletico" have one win each, with two draws. However, their most recent two-legged tie went in favour of the Spanish side, who eliminated the Gunners 2-1 on aggregate in the 2017-18 Europa League semi-finals before going on to win the competition.

It is also worth noting that "Arsenal" have only once progressed beyond the Champions League semi-finals – in 2006, when the Gunners defeated another Spanish side, "Villarreal" (1-0, 0-0), before losing 2-1 to "Barcelona" in the final.

Mikel Arteta’s team are enjoying a near-perfect European campaign this season, remaining the only side yet to lose in the competition. "Arsenal" also boast one of the strongest defensive records in the current Champions League campaign.

"Atletico", meanwhile, are no strangers to such occasions. The Madrid side have reached the European Cup/Champions League final three times – in 1974, 2014 and 2016 – but have never lifted the trophy. Under Simeone, defeats to "Real Madrid" in the 2014 and 2016 finals remain particularly painful chapters.

Both teams come into the second leg on the back of domestic victories. "Arsenal" beat "Fulham" 3-0 in the Premier League, scoring more than once in a match for the first time in several weeks. "Atletico" secured a 2-0 away win over "Valencia" in La Liga, with Simeone rotating parts of his starting line-up.

Team news has improved for the hosts, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz available for selection. For "Atletico", Julian Alvarez has been included in the squad after avoiding serious injury in the first leg, although Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez will miss out due to injuries.

Probable Arsenal line-up: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Inkapie; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Probable Atletico line-up: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann.

Ahead of the match, Arteta highlighted the importance of mindset and home support, insisting his players understand the magnitude of the occasion. Simeone, in turn, stressed that Atletico must replicate the intensity they showed in the second half of the first leg.

So tonight in London promises an occasion with no room for hesitation or error. "Arsenal" will look to complete their impressive European run, while "Atletico" will rely on experience and their ability to stay in the game until the final moments. Fine margins and composure in key situations are likely to decide who reaches the final.