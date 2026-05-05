Peter Crouch urges Liverpool to consider Robert Lewandowski move

Former "Liverpool" and England striker Peter Crouch has suggested that the Merseyside club should consider a move for "Barcelona" forward Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is due to expire this summer, İdman.Biz reports.

The Polish striker will turn 38 in August, but Crouch believes his age should not prevent Liverpool from exploring a deal if the opportunity arises.

"It would be a sensible signing. Lewandowski is a world-class player. He may no longer be young, but he would be a fantastic option.

"Isak is only just returning to fitness, and I think he will have a good season next year. But who would turn down the chance to sign Lewandowski? He still knows how to score goals. There is no doubt about that.

"What they spent on transfers last year has not really paid off," Crouch told Paddy Power.

Lewandowski remains one of the most reliable finishers in European football despite being in the latter stages of his career. This season, he has registered 18 goals and four assists in 42 appearances for "Barcelona" across all competitions.

For "Liverpool", who are expected to assess their attacking options ahead of the summer window, a short-term move for a striker of Lewandowski’s experience could offer depth, leadership and a proven presence in the penalty area.