The Bayern Munich striker leads the rankings ahead of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe after another prolific Bundesliga campaign

Harry Kane is closing in on the 2026 European Golden Boot after extending his lead at the top of the standings with another outstanding scoring season for Bayern Munich, İdman.Biz reports.

The prestigious award uses a weighted points system based on the strength of each domestic league. Goals scored in Europe’s top championships, including the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga, are multiplied by a coefficient of two, while goals in lower-ranked leagues receive smaller multipliers.

Kane currently leads the race with 33 Bundesliga goals, giving him 66 points in the overall rankings.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City sits second with 25 goals and 50 points, while Kylian Mbappe occupies third place after scoring 24 league goals for Real Madrid.

The top 10 also includes Brentford forward Igor Thiago, Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Drena Beljo, Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi and Sporting forward Luis Suarez.

Kane’s form has been one of the key reasons behind Bayern’s strong domestic campaign this season. Since arriving in Germany from Tottenham Hotspur, the England captain has continued to establish himself as one of the most consistent goalscorers in European football.

Winning the Golden Boot would add another major individual honour to Kane’s career and further strengthen his legacy among the elite strikers of his generation.