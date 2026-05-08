8 May 2026
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Valverde denies fight with Tchouameni after Real Madrid training ground incident

World football
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8 May 2026 13:45
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Valverde denies fight with Tchouameni after Real Madrid training ground incident

Federico Valverde has publicly denied reports that he was involved in a physical altercation with Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni following an incident during training.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Real Madrid’s official press service, the Spanish club has opened disciplinary proceedings against both players after the confrontation at the first-team training session. The club later confirmed that Valverde suffered a head injury and is currently recovering at home under a 10 to 14-day medical protocol.

In a lengthy statement published on social media, the Uruguay international admitted there had been tension between the players but rejected claims that either footballer struck the other.

“Yesterday I had an incident with a teammate during training. Fatigue from competition and frustration made everything appear exaggerated. In a normal dressing room, these things can happen and are usually resolved internally without becoming public,” Valverde wrote.

He added that rumours surrounding the incident had spiralled out of control amid growing pressure on the club after a trophyless season.

According to Reuters, the disagreement took place at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex and was linked to mounting frustration inside the squad. The Guardian reported that the dispute between Valverde and Tchouameni had already started the previous day before escalating further during training.

Valverde also explained how he sustained the injury that forced him to seek medical attention.

“During the argument I accidentally hit a table, which caused a small cut on my forehead and required a routine hospital visit. My teammate did not hit me, and I did not hit him either, although I understand it may be easier for people to believe we fought,” he stated.

The midfielder admitted emotions had boiled over because of the club’s difficult campaign.

“We wasted another year, and that frustration affected me deeply. Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I cannot remain indifferent when things go wrong,” Valverde said.

The controversy comes during a difficult moment for the Spanish giants. Real Madrid trail Barcelona by 11 points with four La Liga matches remaining, while another Clasico defeat could effectively end their title hopes. Reports of a separate confrontation involving Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras have also intensified speculation about unrest inside the dressing room.

Valverde concluded by insisting he remains fully committed to the club and ready to cooperate with any decision taken internally.

Idman.Biz
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