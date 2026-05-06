6 May 2026
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Pop Icon Katy Perry to Ignite Baku at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 - VIDEO

Formula 1
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6 May 2026 12:26
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Pop Icon Katy Perry to Ignite Baku at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 - VIDEO

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 race weekend, marking its 10th anniversary, promises an even more spectacular and distinctive atmosphere than ever before.

One of the highlights of the landmark program will be a live performance by global superstar Katy Perry in Baku. As one of the most influential and dynamic figures in the global music scene, the artist will deliver an unforgettable show for thousands of Formula 1 fans during a special evening on September 25, İdman.Biz reports.

Katy Perry is one of the most successful artists in the world. Her songs have amassed over 115 billion streams globally, while her album sales have surpassed 70 million copies. With global hits such as Firework, Roar, and Dark Horse, she has earned seven Diamond certifications and is renowned for her record-breaking world tours and spectacular stage performances.

As previously announced, the race weekend concert lineup will also feature world-renowned DJ and producer Calvin Harris. Now, one of the most recognizable names on the global stage - Katy Perry - joins this impressive lineup. The 10th anniversary of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be remembered not only for the on-track excitement but also for an extraordinary music program in Baku. Katy Perry’s performance will bring unforgettable atmosphere, emotion, and a true festival spirit to thousands of fans throughout the race weekend.

Secure your place now for the ultimate race weekend! 4-day tickets provide the complete experience, including every day of high-octane track action and exclusive access to the nightly headline concerts.

Fans can purchase tickets and explore grandstand options or VIP packages via the official website, www.bakucitycircuit.com, or through the Baku City Circuit mobile app.

Idman.Biz
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