4 May 2026
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Late drama in Miami Grand Prix under investigation by stewards

Formula 1
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4 May 2026 09:30
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Late drama in Miami Grand Prix under investigation by stewards

A series of late-race flashpoints at the Miami Grand Prix has triggered a wave of post-race investigations, raising the prospect of changes to the final standings.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Charles Leclerc is at the centre of scrutiny, with the Ferrari driver facing three separate probes. The Monegasque is being investigated for repeatedly exceeding track limits and gaining an advantage, for causing a collision with George Russell at Turn 17 on the final lap, and for continuing to drive a damaged car in a potentially unsafe condition after the incident.

Russell, representing Mercedes, is also under investigation for two separate clashes — one involving Leclerc and another with reigning world champion Max Verstappen at Turn 1. The contact with Verstappen resulted in damage to Russell’s front wing, adding further complexity to the stewards’ review.

Verstappen himself has not escaped scrutiny. Alongside the incident with Russell, the Red Bull Racing driver is being examined for a potential pit-lane infringement after allegedly crossing the exit line. Elsewhere, a collision between Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly has also been included in the list of official investigations.

Most of the incidents occurred in the closing moments of the race at the Miami International Autodrome, intensifying an already dramatic finish. With multiple cases under review, the stewards’ decisions could yet have a decisive impact on the final classification.

Idman.Biz
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