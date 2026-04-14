Alonso tops list of F1 drivers by career race distance

Fernando Alonso has been ranked as the most travelled driver in Formula 1 history in terms of race distance, according to data released by the championship’s official press service, Idman.Biz reports.

The two-time world champion, currently racing for Aston Martin, leads the standings with an impressive 116,242 kilometres covered over the course of his career. Alonso’s longevity in the sport, having debuted in 2001, continues to set him apart from both past and present rivals.

Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, sits second on the list with 109,985 kilometres, reflecting his own long-standing presence at the top level of Formula 1. Sergio Perez, representing Cadillac, completes the top three with 79,497 kilometres, followed by his team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Max Verstappen ranks sixth with 62,850 kilometres, underlining both his success and relatively shorter career compared to more experienced drivers. Meanwhile, younger talents such as Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson and Andrea Kimi Antonelli feature lower down the list, reflecting their more recent entry into the sport.

The ranking highlights not only performance but also endurance and consistency, key factors in a discipline where careers can span decades and every kilometre contributes to a driver’s legacy.