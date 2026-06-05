Las Vegas Grand Prix Secures Formula 1 Future Until 2037

Formula 1 has announced a contract extension that will keep the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the calendar until 2037, underlining the sport's commitment to one of its most high-profile destinations, İdman.Biz reports.

The new agreement ensures that Formula 1 will continue racing on the streets of Las Vegas for at least another decade. Since making its debut in 2023, the event has quickly established itself as a marquee fixture on the championship schedule, combining world-class racing with entertainment, business networking and celebrity appeal.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the extension, describing the Las Vegas Grand Prix as an outstanding event that has rapidly become a premier destination for racing fans, global business leaders and influential figures from around the world.

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from 19 to 21 November. The race forms a key part of Formula 1's growing presence in the United States, alongside the Grands Prix in Miami and Austin. Since its return to Las Vegas, the event has generated significant global attention thanks to its unique night-race setting along the famous Las Vegas Strip.