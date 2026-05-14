14 May 2026
EN

Schumacher doubts Hamilton can match Leclerc at Ferrari in the long term

Formula 1
News
14 May 2026 11:36
51
Schumacher doubts Hamilton can match Leclerc at Ferrari in the long term

Former Ralf Schumacher has questioned the long-term future of Lewis Hamilton at Scuderia Ferrari, insisting the seven-time world champion will struggle to compete consistently against teammate Charles Leclerc, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Schumacher admitted Hamilton has looked stronger this season but believes age will ultimately become the decisive factor over a full campaign.

“To be honest, Hamilton is in better shape this year, there is no doubt about that,” Schumacher said. “But we also have to admit that over the course of a season and in the long term, he has no chance against Leclerc. That is the reality.”

Hamilton joined Ferrari in one of the most high-profile moves in modern Formula One, ending his long and successful partnership with Mercedes. The British driver is aiming to win a record-breaking eighth world championship, while Ferrari continue their search for a first drivers’ title since 2007.

Schumacher also suggested that Fernando Alonso should consider stepping away from Formula One at the end of the season. According to the German, both veteran drivers have enjoyed remarkable careers, but the time may have come for younger talent to take over.

As a possible future option for Ferrari, Schumacher highlighted Oliver Bearman, claiming the young Briton could become a serious rival to Leclerc if given the opportunity at the Italian team.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Record 49,000 applications submitted for 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix volunteer programme
8 May 17:37
Formula 1

Record 49,000 applications submitted for 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix volunteer programme

The upcoming Formula 1 race in Baku will celebrate its 10th anniversary, driving unprecedented interest among volunteers
Pop Icon Katy Perry to Ignite Baku at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 - VIDEO
6 May 12:26
Formula 1

Pop Icon Katy Perry to Ignite Baku at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 - VIDEO

Katy Perry to Perform Live in Baku as Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary
Messi sits in Antonelli’s car as Italian wins Miami Grand Prix - VIDEO
4 May 16:29
Formula 1

Messi sits in Antonelli’s car as Italian wins Miami Grand Prix - VIDEO

Fans joke about “Leo effect” after Mercedes driver’s third straight victory
Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
4 May 15:13
Formula 1

Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Applications open via official app as organisers prepare for landmark edition in September
Late drama in Miami Grand Prix under investigation by stewards
4 May 09:30
Formula 1

Late drama in Miami Grand Prix under investigation by stewards

Multiple incidents involving Leclerc, Russell and Verstappen could yet alter final classification
Mercedes driver surprised by McLaren and Ferrari pace in Miami
2 May 17:43
Formula 1

Mercedes driver surprised by McLaren and Ferrari pace in Miami

Tyre overheating and car balance issues leave Mercedes driver off the pace in Miami sprint qualifying

Most read

Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia
12 May 14:05
World football

Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese and French football icons are set to face each other for the ninth time
Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy
12 May 17:11
World football

Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy - VIDEO

Reports in Italy claim the former Milan defender’s name has surfaced in a wider probe involving alleged high-end nightlife events for Serie A players
Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO
13 May 17:34
Football

Violence erupts after dramatic Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal derby in Saudi Arabia - VIDEO

Tensions spilled into the stands after Al-Nassr conceded a stoppage-time equaliser that delayed the club’s long-awaited title celebrations
Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde
12 May 15:29
World football

Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde

The Uruguayan midfielder could reportedly lose the captaincy following his altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni