Schumacher doubts Hamilton can match Leclerc at Ferrari in the long term

Former Ralf Schumacher has questioned the long-term future of Lewis Hamilton at Scuderia Ferrari, insisting the seven-time world champion will struggle to compete consistently against teammate Charles Leclerc, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Schumacher admitted Hamilton has looked stronger this season but believes age will ultimately become the decisive factor over a full campaign.

“To be honest, Hamilton is in better shape this year, there is no doubt about that,” Schumacher said. “But we also have to admit that over the course of a season and in the long term, he has no chance against Leclerc. That is the reality.”

Hamilton joined Ferrari in one of the most high-profile moves in modern Formula One, ending his long and successful partnership with Mercedes. The British driver is aiming to win a record-breaking eighth world championship, while Ferrari continue their search for a first drivers’ title since 2007.

Schumacher also suggested that Fernando Alonso should consider stepping away from Formula One at the end of the season. According to the German, both veteran drivers have enjoyed remarkable careers, but the time may have come for younger talent to take over.

As a possible future option for Ferrari, Schumacher highlighted Oliver Bearman, claiming the young Briton could become a serious rival to Leclerc if given the opportunity at the Italian team.