Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy - VIDEO

Theo Hernandez has reportedly been linked to a growing controversy in Italy following claims surrounding an investigation into luxury private events allegedly organised for Serie A footballers in Milan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, social media allegations claim the current Al-Hilal defender and former AC Milan player played a central role in organising exclusive parties for footballers during his time in Italy.

According to the unverified claims circulating online, Hernandez allegedly purchased a special van for the events and was personally involved in organisational matters. However, these allegations have not been officially confirmed in court documents.

Several well-known footballers have also been mentioned in online discussions, including Hakan Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, none of those names have been formally confirmed as part of the investigation.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, around 70 Serie A players are reportedly being discussed within the broader investigation, although the identities of players have been concealed in official legal documents.

The report states that the investigation is focused on the activities of an events agency called “Ma.De.Milano”, which allegedly organised luxury parties, hotel services and escort-related arrangements. Four individuals connected to the case have reportedly been placed under house arrest, while the agency’s turnover is said to have exceeded €1.2 million.

Social media reports have also claimed that the alleged escort services ranged in price between €1,500 and €2,500, although those figures have likewise not been officially confirmed in legal documents.

Italian media stress that the footballers mentioned are considered clients rather than suspects, and none have been formally accused of criminal wrongdoing at this stage.