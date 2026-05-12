12 May 2026
EN

Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy - VIDEO

World football
News
12 May 2026 17:11
78
Theo Hernandez linked to luxury party scandal in Italy

Theo Hernandez has reportedly been linked to a growing controversy in Italy following claims surrounding an investigation into luxury private events allegedly organised for Serie A footballers in Milan.

As reported by İdman.Biz, social media allegations claim the current Al-Hilal defender and former AC Milan player played a central role in organising exclusive parties for footballers during his time in Italy.

According to the unverified claims circulating online, Hernandez allegedly purchased a special van for the events and was personally involved in organisational matters. However, these allegations have not been officially confirmed in court documents.

Several well-known footballers have also been mentioned in online discussions, including Hakan Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, none of those names have been formally confirmed as part of the investigation.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, around 70 Serie A players are reportedly being discussed within the broader investigation, although the identities of players have been concealed in official legal documents.

The report states that the investigation is focused on the activities of an events agency called “Ma.De.Milano”, which allegedly organised luxury parties, hotel services and escort-related arrangements. Four individuals connected to the case have reportedly been placed under house arrest, while the agency’s turnover is said to have exceeded €1.2 million.

Social media reports have also claimed that the alleged escort services ranged in price between €1,500 and €2,500, although those figures have likewise not been officially confirmed in legal documents.

Italian media stress that the footballers mentioned are considered clients rather than suspects, and none have been formally accused of criminal wrongdoing at this stage.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Dick Advocaat set for Curacao return ahead of 2026 World Cup
16:17
World football

Dick Advocaat set for Curacao return ahead of 2026 World Cup

The veteran Dutch manager could become the oldest head coach in World Cup history if he leads the Caribbean nation at the tournament
Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde
15:29
World football

Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde

The Uruguayan midfielder could reportedly lose the captaincy following his altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni
Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia
14:05
World football

Ronaldo vs Benzema: title-deciding derby in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese and French football icons are set to face each other for the ninth time
Ousmane Dembele named Ligue 1 player of the season amid debate
10:42
World football

Ousmane Dembele named Ligue 1 player of the season amid debate

The Paris Saint-Germain forward retained the award despite starting only nine league matches during the campaign
Liverpool unveil tribute memorial for late forward Diogo Jota - PHOTO
11 May 17:20
World football

Liverpool unveil tribute memorial for late forward Diogo Jota - PHOTO

The club shared the first image of a monument honouring Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva, who died in a car accident last year

Marie-Louise Eta becomes first woman to win a Bundesliga match as head coach
11 May 15:27
World football

Marie-Louise Eta becomes first woman to win a Bundesliga match as head coach

The Union Berlin interim manager made history after guiding her side to victory over Mainz in the German top flight

Most read

Vinicius responds to Barcelona fans with Champions League gesture during El Clasico
11 May 11:31
World football

Vinicius responds to Barcelona fans with Champions League gesture during El Clasico

The Real Madrid winger reacted after being booed throughout the La Liga clash at Camp Nou

Dana White calls UFC press conference clash “clown behaviour”
11 May 14:47
MMA

Dana White calls UFC press conference clash “clown behaviour”

The UFC president reacted after a heated confrontation involving Josh Hokit and Ilia Topuria at the “UFC White House - Freedom 250” event

Full fight card confirmed for UFC event in Baku
11 May 16:05
MMA

Full fight card confirmed for UFC event in Baku

The Baku tournament will feature two Azerbaijani fighters, with one competing on the preliminary card and the other on the main card

One month to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America
11 May 12:48
World football

One month to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America

The tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time, with the United States, Canada and Mexico serving as hosts