11 May 2026
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Vinicius responds to Barcelona fans with Champions League gesture during El Clasico

World football
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11 May 2026 11:31
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Vinicius responds to Barcelona fans with Champions League gesture during El Clasico

Vinicius Junior once again found himself at the centre of controversy involving supporters during Real Madrid’s latest clash with Barcelona, İdman.Biz reports.

The Brazilian winger was targeted by whistles from home fans from the opening minutes of the La Liga encounter at Camp Nou, with tensions running high throughout the latest edition of El Clasico.

Vinicius responded to the crowd during the match by raising his fingers to show the number 15 — a reference to Real Madrid’s record 15 UEFA Champions League titles.

The gesture quickly drew attention on social media and added another chapter to the often-heated rivalry between the two Spanish giants. Vinicius has regularly faced hostile atmospheres at away grounds in Spain over recent seasons and has become one of the most discussed figures in Spanish football.

The latest incident came during a difficult evening for Real Madrid, who suffered a 2-0 defeat against Barcelona in the title-deciding match of the 35th round of La Liga.

Despite the loss, Vinicius remained one of the focal points of the occasion, underlining both his influence on the pitch and the intense scrutiny he continues to face across Spanish football.

Idman.Biz
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