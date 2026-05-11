11 May 2026
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Rashford wins first league title as Barcelona seal La Liga crown against Real Madrid

World football
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11 May 2026 10:14
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Rashford wins first league title as Barcelona seal La Liga crown against Real Madrid

Barcelona clinched the La Liga title on Sunday after defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-0 in El Clasico.

The victory in the 35th round of the Spanish top flight ensured that Barcelona were crowned champions with matches still to spare, capping an impressive domestic campaign under head coach Hansi Flick.

England international Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the Catalan side, with the forward continuing his strong form since arriving on loan from Manchester United.

It marks the first league title of Rashford’s senior career. The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his professional journey at Manchester United after breaking into the first team in 2016, but had previously been unable to win the Premier League title in England.

The result also represented another major statement from Barcelona in a season in which the club have rebuilt following financial and sporting difficulties in recent years. Victory over their biggest rivals to secure the championship is likely to further strengthen belief around the team’s long-term project.

For Real Madrid, meanwhile, the defeat adds to growing disappointment after a campaign in which the club failed to retain their domestic crown.

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