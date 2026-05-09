What will the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening look like? — IDMAN.BIZ

The FIFA World Cup is drawing closer, and FIFA has already revealed details of the opening ceremonies, which will take place across three countries for the first time in history.

According to İdman.Biz, Mexico City will kick off the tournament — the world’s biggest football competition held every four years. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 11 June, starting 90 minutes before the first match of the World Cup: Mexico vs South Africa.

The lineup of headliners features major stars from the Spanish-speaking music world, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Maná. Representing a broader global audience is South African singer Tyla. The ceremony is set to become a full immersion into Mexican culture. One of its key visual elements will be papel picado — the traditional Mexican craft of cutting intricate patterns into delicate paper to create vibrant festive banners.

Adding historical weight to the occasion, the iconic Estadio Azteca will once again take centre stage. It will become the first stadium in history to host matches in three different World Cups — 1970, 1986 and 2026. It was here in 1970 that Brazil legend Pelé won his third and final World Cup title. In 1986, the stadium witnessed one of the most famous matches in football history — the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England (2–1). Diego Maradona scored two iconic goals within minutes of each other, later known as the “Hand of God” and the “Goal of the Century”. That tournament ultimately ended with Argentina lifting the trophy.

The ceremonial baton will then pass to Toronto. Canada’s first match will see the national team face Bosnia and Herzegovina. The celebration takes place on 12 June and will feature artists including Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, William Prince and others.

Organisers say the Canadian ceremony will feel like a journey through images and moments reflecting the country “from coast to coast to coast”. Its central theme will be a mosaic — symbolising Canada’s cultural diversity and communities.

The final opening celebration will take place in Los Angeles, also on 12 June, coinciding with the USA’s opening match against Paraguay. The lineup is expected to include some of the biggest global names in music: Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla. FIFA has also hinted that more international stars will be announced. Details of the ceremony remain limited, further building anticipation, with expectations that it will be the most масштаб and production-heavy show of the three.

Overall, the concept behind the 2026 World Cup openings is to present football through the unique identity of each host nation, united by a shared rhythm symbolising the global passion for the game.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 104 matches across 16 host cities. The final will be played on 19 July at the New York–New Jersey Stadium.