Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns

Iran’s sports and youth minister Ahmad Donyamali has said the country’s participation in the 2026 World Cup will depend on whether adequate security conditions can be ensured for its national team, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to local media, Donyamali stressed that the government would only approve the team’s travel to the tournament, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico, if the safety of players and staff is guaranteed. His comments come amid ongoing geopolitical tensions that could impact logistical planning for international competitions.

“If the security of our athletes is ensured, the government will give permission for them to attend the World Cup, taking into account the conditions in the country,” he said. “We are obliged to keep the national team ready and meet all logistical requirements.”

The minister added that Iran’s chances of participating would increase if the situation stabilises, but warned that rising tensions could force authorities to reconsider their approach. Iran have been regular participants on the global stage in recent years, and any potential absence from the expanded 2026 tournament would be a major development for Asian football.