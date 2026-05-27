Luka Modric set to retire after 2026 World Cup, reports claim

Luka Modrić is reportedly preparing to retire from professional football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Croatia national football team captain plans to officially announce his decision following the tournament, which is expected to be the final major competition of his career.

Now 40, Modric began his professional journey in 2002 and went on to establish himself as one of the finest midfielders of his generation. During his career, he has represented GNK Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Real Madrid CF and currently AC Milan.

Across club and international football, Modric has made 1,128 appearances and collected 33 major trophies. His glittering spell with Real Madrid included six UEFA Champions League titles, cementing his status as one of the most successful players in the competition’s history.

The Croatian playmaker also enjoyed a remarkable 2018 campaign, winning the Ballon d'Or and being named FIFA and UEFA Player of the Year after inspiring Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia.

Despite entering the final stage of his career, Modric remains an important figure for both Milan and Croatia, with his experience and leadership continuing to draw praise across European football.