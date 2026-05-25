Spain announce 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup with no Real Madrid players included

Spain have officially announced their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with head coach Luis de la Fuente selecting players from 12 different clubs for this summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

As reported by İdman.Biz, one of the biggest talking points is the complete absence of Real Madrid players from the squad. Instead, Barcelona provide a strong core of the national team, while several Premier League stars have also been included.

Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup:

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona).

Defenders:

Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen).

Midfielders:

Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (PSG).

Forwards:

Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo).

Spain head into the tournament as one of the favourites after building a young and technically gifted squad around players such as Rodri, Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal. The decision to leave out all Real Madrid players has already sparked major discussion among Spanish media and supporters.

Before the World Cup begins, Spain will play friendly matches against Iraq on 4 June and Peru on 9 June. In the group stage, La Roja will face Cape Verde on 15 June, Saudi Arabia on 21 June and Uruguay on 27 June.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first in history to be hosted jointly by three countries and will also feature an expanded tournament format with 48 national teams.