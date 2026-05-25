Inter Miami fight back in 10-goal MLS thriller as Suarez hits hat-trick

Inter Miami produced one of the most dramatic matches of the 2026 MLS season, beating Philadelphia Union 6-4 at Nu Stadium in Miami.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the hosts recovered from 3-1 down in a chaotic contest that delivered eight goals in the first half alone. Luis Suarez was the standout performer for Inter Miami, scoring a hat-trick, while German Berterame added a brace and Rodrigo De Paul struck late to seal the win. Lionel Messi finished the match with two assists.

The victory underlined Miami’s attacking strength at a key stage of the campaign. With Messi, Suarez, De Paul and Berterame all involved, the Florida side again showed why they remain one of the league’s most closely watched teams.

The match also drew attention after Messi left the pitch in the second half, with reports noting concern over his condition ahead of Argentina’s World Cup preparations. Inter Miami will now wait for clarity on his fitness during the MLS break.

Inter Miami are currently second in the Eastern Conference with 31 points from 15 matches, just two points behind leaders Nashville SC. Philadelphia Union remain bottom of the table, sitting 15th with seven points from 14 games.