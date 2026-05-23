Premier League: Aston Villa to decide fate of sixth Champions League spot

The final day of the Premier League season promises several dramatic storylines across both the top and bottom ends of the table.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the title race has already been settled, with Arsenal crowned champions. Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa have also secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

However, the final position of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa will determine how many English clubs ultimately compete in Europe’s elite competition. If Villa finish fourth, they will qualify through the Premier League, while the additional fifth Champions League spot allocated to England by UEFA would go to fifth-placed Liverpool.

If the Birmingham side finish fifth instead, they would enter the Champions League as Europa League winners following their recent 3-0 victory over Freiburg in the final. In that scenario, the additional Champions League place would pass to the sixth-placed team in the league, either Bournemouth or Brighton.

Another major battle concerns survival. Ahead of the final round, Tottenham sit 17th with 38 points, while West Ham are 18th on 36. One of the two London clubs will be relegated from the Premier League. Burnley and Wolverhampton have already lost any chance of staying up.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

The headline fixture of the round will take place at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City host Aston Villa. While the league title is no longer at stake for the home side, the match carries enormous importance for Emery’s team.

Villa only need to avoid defeat to remain in fourth place. If they lose, they will be forced to wait for the result of Liverpool vs Brentford. A Liverpool victory would see the Merseyside club level on points with Villa and move ahead on goal difference. That is the scenario in which England could end up with six Champions League representatives.

The match will also mark Pep Guardiola’s final game as Manchester City manager, meaning City are expected to do everything possible to give their legendary coach a winning farewell.

Tottenham vs Everton

For Tottenham, the final round effectively becomes a relegation play-off. Spurs simply need to avoid defeat against Everton to secure their Premier League status.

Even if Tottenham draw and West Ham beat Leeds, both clubs would finish level on points, but Tottenham would stay above their rivals thanks to a superior goal difference.

West Ham host Leeds knowing only victory will keep their hopes alive, and even then they must also rely on Tottenham losing to Everton. Any other outcome would send the Hammers down to the Championship.

Premier League Round 38 fixtures (all kick-offs at 19:00 Baku time)

24 May

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Wolverhampton

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Fulham vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Sunderland vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Everton

West Ham vs Leeds

Premier League table before Round 38

1. Arsenal – 82

2. Manchester City – 78

3. Manchester United – 68

4. Aston Villa – 62

5. Liverpool – 59

6. Bournemouth – 56

7. Brighton – 53

8. Chelsea – 52

9. Brentford – 52

10. Sunderland – 51

11. Newcastle – 49

12. Everton – 49

13. Fulham – 49

14. Leeds – 47

15. Crystal Palace – 45

16. Nottingham Forest – 43

17. Tottenham – 38

18. West Ham – 36

19. Burnley – 21

20. Wolverhampton – 19.