23 May 2026
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Pep Guardiola left speechless as Manchester City honour him with Etihad stand and statue

World football
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23 May 2026 11:48
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Pep Guardiola left speechless as Manchester City honour him with Etihad stand and statue

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken emotionally after the club confirmed that a stand at the Etihad Stadium will be named in his honour.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the announcement came after it was confirmed on 22 May that Guardiola will leave Manchester City following 10 years in charge. The club will name one of the stands at their home ground after the 55-year-old, while a statue of the Catalan coach will also be installed on the approach to the stand.

“I have no words. I just cannot find the words. What can I say? Khaldoon called me and told me the club had made this decision. That is all, I really have no words,” Guardiola said, according to Manchester City’s press service.

The Spaniard added that the gesture carries deep personal meaning for him and his family.

“I like the feeling that my energy will always be here. In the bad moments, when someone looks there and sees Pep, I will be sending my energy to the team and the club.

“This is one of the greatest honours I could have received. I just want to say a huge thank you to the club for everything it has done for me.

“My father will be here on Sunday, he is 94, and he will come to see it. For me, it is an incredible honour to have his name here. I have no words, I am just delighted,” Guardiola said.

Guardiola’s decade at Manchester City has transformed the club’s modern history. Under his guidance, City became the dominant force in English football, winning multiple Premier League titles and claiming the Champions League as part of a historic treble.

The decision to name part of the Etihad Stadium after him underlines his status as one of the most influential managers in Premier League history and one of the defining figures of Manchester City’s rise at the top of European football.

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