Michael Carrick signs new Manchester United contract until 2028

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United after signing a new contract with the club until 2028, İdman.Biz reports.

As confirmed on Manchester United’s official website, the 44-year-old has extended his stay following an impressive start to life as head coach after returning to the club in January.

Carrick made an immediate impact at Old Trafford, leading United to victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in his opening two matches. His early performances earned him the Premier League Manager of the Month award.

Under Carrick’s leadership, Manchester United secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Since his appointment, the club have won 11 of their 16 matches and collected one of the strongest points totals in the Premier League during that period.

Carrick is also one of Manchester United’s most decorated former players. During his playing career, he made 464 appearances for the club and won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking after signing the new deal, Carrick described Manchester United as a special part of his life.

“From the very first day I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United,” he said. “It is a huge honour for me to lead this special club.”

“Over the last five months, this group of players has shown that they are capable of meeting the standards of resilience, unity and determination that are required here.”

“Now it is time to move forward together - with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be fighting for the biggest trophies again.”

Carrick’s appointment has been viewed by many supporters as a return to the club’s traditional values, with the former England midfielder becoming one of several ex-players to take on major coaching responsibilities at Old Trafford in recent years.