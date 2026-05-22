Manchester United close in on Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Ederson from Atalanta as the Premier League side continue their summer rebuild, İdman.Biz reports.

According to transfer insider Nicolo Schira, negotiations between the two clubs have progressed significantly in recent days, with only the structure of bonus payments still to be finalised before a full agreement is reached.

The proposed deal is expected to cost United around €45 million, while the 26-year-old midfielder is set to sign a contract running until 2031. Reports suggest Ederson would earn approximately €5 million per season at Old Trafford.

Ederson has been one of Atalanta’s standout performers during another strong campaign for the Serie A side. Known for his energy, ball-winning ability and versatility in midfield, the Brazilian has attracted interest from several European clubs over the past year.

This season, he made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists as Atalanta continued to compete domestically and in Europe.

Manchester United are expected to strengthen multiple areas of the squad this summer following an inconsistent season, with midfield identified as one of the club’s priorities ahead of the new campaign.

Tags: Manchester United, Ederson, Atalanta, Premier League, Serie A, transfer news